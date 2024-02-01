Budget 2024: No sops as a confident FM lists govt’s achievements
In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the inclusive approach to development and growth, listing achievements such as housing, cooking gas, electricity, tap water, and bank accounts for all.
New Delhi: Confident of doing well at the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not resort to any sops or freebies in the interim budget. There was no change either to individual tax rates or any increase in allocation for many popular schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme or PM Awas Yojana.