Budget 2024: Sharp cut for regional air connectivity scheme Udan
The civil aviation ministry will receive ₹2300 crore in FY25, with ₹1158.79 crore allocated to Air India Asset Holding Ltd for loan servicing.
India's regional air connectivity scheme Udan will receive ₹502 crore in FY25, lower than the revised estimate of ₹850 crore for FY24 and the initial estimate of ₹1,244 crore. The amount will be spent to revive 22 airports, start 124 air routes, and finance viability gap funding for north-east connectivity.