Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman wears Madhubani saree; Finance Minister pays tribute to Dalit artist from Bihar

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to wear a saree as a tribute to Madhubani Art and Padma Shri Dulari Devi, a Mithila art expert from Bihar. Dulari Devi represents the marginalised Dalit Mallaah caste.

Also Read | Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu ahead of speech

During a visit to Madhubani, FM Nirmala Sitharaman met artist Dulari Devi at the Mithila Art Institute during a credit outreach event. They had a friendly discussion about Madhubani art in Bihar. Dulari Devi gifted her a saree and requested her to wear it on Budget Day.

Advertisement

India’s Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the Parliament in New Delhi on February 1, 2025. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Advertisement

FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree choices during Budget presentations have showcased her deep appreciation for Indian handwoven textiles and crafts.

For Budget 2024, she wore a white silk Mangalagiri saree with a magenta border. It aligned with the financial support for Andhra Pradesh. In the Interim Budget 2024, she opted for a blue tussar silk saree with kantha embroidery, a craft famous in West Bengal.

Advertisement

In Budget 2023, Sitharaman wore a red temple saree with a black border and golden designs. It is a style often used for religious ceremonies. Budget 2022 saw her in a rusty brown Bomkai saree from Odisha, known for its simple yet intricate designs.

A combo of file images shows Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Union Budget in the years (L-R, Top Row) 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and (L-R, Bottom Row) 2023, 2024 (Interim Budget), 2025 and Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Advertisement

During Budget 2021, she chose a red and off-white Pochampally saree from Hyderabad. In Budget 2020, she wore a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border, symbolising prosperity and hope amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Her first Budget in 2019 was memorable as she wore a pink Mangalagiri saree with a gold border.

Budget 2025 The Union Budget 2025 will be unveiled on February 1 at 11 AM. Budget expectations include capex growth and income tax relief for salaried individuals. Businesses eagerly await government measures to boost infrastructure, ease of doing business and artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Advertisement