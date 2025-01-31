Budget 2025: Income tax relief on the cards? PM Modi prays for Maa Lakshmi’s blessings on the poor and middle class

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that this Budget session will infuse new confidence and energy in attaining the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

He said his government has been working in mission mode in its third term for an all-round development and asserted that innovation, inclusion and investment have shaped its economic agenda.

As reported by ANI, PM Modi said, “I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal.”

The budget session of the Parliament commenced today with the joint address of the President Droupadi Murmu. Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday.

He noted, “This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation…”

PM Modi on Budget 2025 Modi said many historic bills will be taken up during the session and will become laws after comprehensive debate to strengthen the country. "Particularly, important decisions will be taken during the session to empower women to ensure they get equal rights and any sectarian or faith-based discrimination is removed," he said.

Modi also expressed confidence that every MP, especially the young ones, will contribute to the agenda of 'Viksit Bharat' during the session.

Stressing on the mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform', Modi said fast-paced development has to be achieved and the maximum emphasis is on reform.

He said the state and Central governments have to perform together and one can see transformation through public participation.

"Ours is a young country... the youth of 20-25 years of age today, when they will be 45-50 years-old, they will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India. At that stage of their age, they will be sitting in that place in the policy making system... they will proudly move forward with a developed India," Modi said.

Hence, this effort to fulfill the resolve of a developed India, this immense hard work, is going to be a great gift for our teenagers, our young generation, he said.

"Those who had joined the freedom struggle in 1930, 1942... the entire youth generation of the country was engrossed in the freedom struggle, and the fruits of that were reaped by the generation that came after 25 years," Modi said.

Similarly, these 25 years would be marked by the intention of people to achieve a prosperous and developed India through their resolve and reach the pinnacle through their achievements, he said.

Therefore, in this budget session, all MPs will contribute to strengthen the resolve of a developed India, Modi said.

"Especially for young MPs, it is a golden opportunity, because the more awareness and participation... in the House today, the more fruits of a developed India they will see before their eyes. And therefore, this is a priceless opportunity for the young MPs," he said.

“I hope that we will live up to the hopes and aspirations of the country in this budget session.”

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

