Budget aims at simplifying taxation and increasing revenue: Official
- The Secretary emphasised that on the taxation front the budget is about partnership and building trust
Sanjay Malhotra, revenue secretary under the Ministry of Finance has said the effort in the taxation part of the budget is how we simplify and build a trust-based relationship and increase revenues, but without increasing the rates.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×