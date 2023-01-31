New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the upcoming Union Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common people amid unstable global economic conditions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023-24 on 1 February.

“The ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter-for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations," he said.

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “Budget session begins today and at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope & a beginning of enthusiasm. Today is important, President will address the joint session of the Parliament for the first time."

“Taking the thought of ‘India first, citizen first’ we will take this Budget session of Parliament forward. I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament," he added.

“The President’s first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India," the prime minister said. He added that the entire world is looking at India’s Budget.

The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on 14 February. Parliament will reconvene on 12 March for the second part of the session which will continue till 6 April.