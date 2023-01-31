Budget aims to meet hopes, aspirations of common people: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:59 AM IST
The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on 14 February. Parliament will reconvene on 12 March for the second part of the session which will continue till 6 April.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the upcoming Union Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common people amid unstable global economic conditions.
