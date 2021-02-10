"In the Union Budget 2021-22, an amount of ₹78,256.31 crore has been allocated as STC funds (scheduled tribes component) of 41 ministries/departments which is more than 50 per cent increase than the STC budget of last financial year, and there is more than four fold increase in provision of STC funds over the allocation of FY 2014-15," he said.

