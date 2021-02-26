Budget announcement on tax incentives to give traction to IFSC: FM Sitharaman

Speaking at the India Aircraft Leasing Summit, she said the government has rapidly built on the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) owing to its cost-effective feature.
"The package announced through the budget is to give traction to the international financial sector in GIFT City," Sitharaman said.
Sitharaman in her 2021-22 Budget speech had said that the government is committed to make the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City a global financial hub.
"In addition to the tax incentives already provided, I propose to include, among others, tax holiday for capital gains for aircraft leasing companies, tax exemption for aircraft lease rentals paid to foreign lessors; tax incentive for relocating foreign funds in the IFSC; and to allow tax exemption to the investment division of foreign banks located in IFSC," she had said.
Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is the country's only international financial services centre.