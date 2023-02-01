Budget : Centre to launch PM PVTG Development Mission, says FM Sitharaman
Over the next three years, the Centre will also recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 749 Eklavya Model Residential Schools servicing 3.5 lakh tribal students
New Delhi: The Union government will launch the Pradhan Mantri PVTG (Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group) programme for the development and upliftment of tribal groups with a budget outlay of ₹15,000 crore over the next three years, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday while presenting the Budget for 2023-24.
