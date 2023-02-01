New Delhi: The Union government will launch the Pradhan Mantri PVTG (Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group) programme for the development and upliftment of tribal groups with a budget outlay of ₹15,000 crore over the next three years, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday while presenting the Budget for 2023-24.

This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities like safe housing, sanitation, access to health, education & connectivity.

“To improve the socio-economic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG development mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, and sanitation. Improved access to education health, nutrition, road, and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities," the finance minister said. “An amount of ₹15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next 3 years under the development action plan for the scheduled tribes."

The finance minister said that the scheme will benefit 3.5 lakh tribals.

Over the next three years, the Centre will also recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 749 Eklavya Model Residential Schools servicing 3.5 lakh tribal students, Sitharaman said.

This is the Narendra Modi’s government’s last full budget in Parliament before general elections scheduled for next year.

Major part of infrastructure development in tribal dominated areas and provision of basic amenities to tribal people in the country is carried out through various schemes / programmes of concerned Central Ministries and the State Governments.

Besides, the ministry of tribal affairs, 40 central ministries and departments have been mandated by NITI Aayog for earmarking in the range of 4.3 to 17.5% of their total Scheme allocation every year as Tribal Sub Plan (TSP)/Scheduled Tribe Component (STC) funds for tribal development.