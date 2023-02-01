Budget : Centre to launch PM PVTG Development Mission, says FM Sitharaman

“To improve the socio-economic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG development mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, and sanitation. Improved access to education health, nutrition, road, and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities," the finance minister said. “An amount of ₹15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next 3 years under the development action plan for the scheduled tribes."

