Budget: Changes in indirect tax regime

Further, an additional condition is proposed to be introduced for availment of input tax credit (ITC) by a recipient of goods and/or services. Under the proposed provision, ITC on an invoice or debit note may be availed only when the details of such invoice or debit note have been furnished by the supplier in the statement of outward supplies and such details have been communicated to the recipient of such invoice or debit note. This would make claiming the ITC much more stringent, in comparison to the current situation.