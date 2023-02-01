Budget: DigiLocker for MSMEs to digitize and ease business credit
Sitharaman proposed infusion of ₹9,000 crore towards the government’s credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, which will come into effect from April 1.
The government will set-up a DigiLocker digital document storage capability to enable storage of documents digitally, and ease the process of digital application of credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday.
