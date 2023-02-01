Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Budget: DigiLocker for MSMEs to digitize and ease business credit

Budget: DigiLocker for MSMEs to digitize and ease business credit

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Shouvik Das
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. (PTI)

Sitharaman proposed infusion of 9,000 crore towards the government’s credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, which will come into effect from April 1.

The government will set-up a DigiLocker digital document storage capability to enable storage of documents digitally, and ease the process of digital application of credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday.

Sitharaman also proposed infusion of 9,000 crore towards the government’s credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, which will come into effect from April 1.

The move comes as part of the government’s efforts to digitize the application and availability of loans and credit to MSMEs. Alongside the latter, large businesses and charitable trusts will also be able to access the DigiLocker platform, to enable businesses to share documents online. The Centre-issued Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, including the new availability of DigiLocker for businesses.

DigiLocker, the government’s official online digital document storage facility, was launched in July 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As of now, the platform has largely been available for individuals only. Under the new initiative, digitized documents will be made available to businesses as well — as part of a planned overhaul and digitization of all financial operations in the country.

The revamps include delegating regulatory powers to the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), to make it a single-window approval system for the Reserve Bank, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Special Economic Zones, and Goods and Service Taxes (GST), Sitharaman said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shouvik Das

Shouvik Das is a science, space and technology reporter for Mint and TechCircle. In his previous stints, he worked at publications such as CNN-News18 and Outlook Business. He has also reported on consumer technology and the automobile sector.
