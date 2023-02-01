Budget: DigiLocker for MSMEs to digitize and ease business credit

The move comes as part of the government’s efforts to digitize the application and availability of loans and credit to MSMEs. Alongside the latter, large businesses and charitable trusts will also be able to access the DigiLocker platform, to enable businesses to share documents online. The Centre-issued Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, including the new availability of DigiLocker for businesses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}