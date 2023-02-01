Budget: FM proposes plan to boost R&D, innovation in pharma sector
Sitharaman said that a dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices will be supported in institutions to ensure skilled manpower for futuristic medical tech and high-end manufacturing and research.
New Delhi: The Union Budget, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday announced a programme to promote research and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector to be taken up through centres of excellence.
