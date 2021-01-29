Budget FY22 will be continuation of last year’s economic packages : PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Union budget for FY22 will be seen as a continuation of the string of economic packages that were like mini budgets that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to announce in the last few months amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of the budget session of Parliament on Friday.

In a statement, Modi said that probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way, “mini budgets."

“In 2020, there was a string of mini budgets. Budget FY22 will also be seen in that context," Modi said in his statement in Hindi.

Modi also urged Parliamentarians to fully utilise the budget session, the first in this decade, to fulfil the expectations of the people. “We should not lag behind in fully utilising the Parliament session, keeping the dignity of democratic processes, to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of the people who have sent us to the Parliament," Modi said in a strong message to members of both the Houses.

Modi’s eagerness to ensure a productive Parliament session comes at a time farmers’ protest against agriculture reforms have resulted in clashes with security forces on the Republic Day and opposition parties threatening to boycott the President’s address to the joint session, in solidarity with farmers.

Last year’s budget session was curtailed due to the pandemic amid protests from opposition parties. The Finance Act of 2020 was hurriedly passed last year without discussion or the customary reply by the finance minister and was duly returned by the Rajya Sabha as the country headed for one of the most stringent lockdowns anywhere in the world.

