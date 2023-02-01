Budget: Govt announces mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047; to set up 157 nursing colleges
Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder, with women and children more vulnerable to the disease. Nearly 20% of tribal children affected die before reaching the age of two, and 30% children die before reaching adulthood
New Delhi: The Centre will work in mission mode to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.
