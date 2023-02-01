Budget: Govt announces mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047; to set up 157 nursing colleges

New Delhi: The Centre will work in mission mode to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.

“This programme will entail awareness creation and universal screening of 7 crore people in 0 - 40 years age group in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments," said Sitharaman.

Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited blood disorder, with women and children more vulnerable to the disease. Nearly 20% of tribal children affected die before reaching the age of two, and 30% children die before reaching adulthood.

The finance minister also announced plans of setting up 157 new nursing colleges in core locations of existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014

"This year's budget is really good. We are very pleased that this year allocation of funds for health care has been increased in this year's budget. Start of 157 nursing colleges will help in shortening gap in students for nursing care , also initiative to eliminate Sickle Cell Anemia is a welcome step," said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.