Budget: Govt announces mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047; to set up 157 nursing colleges

"This year's budget is really good. We are very pleased that this year allocation of funds for health care has been increased in this year's budget. Start of 157 nursing colleges will help in shortening gap in students for nursing care , also initiative to eliminate Sickle Cell Anemia is a welcome step," said Dr Ajay Swaroop , Chairman (Board of Management ), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.