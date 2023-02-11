Budget handsets’ share in India dips below 50% in 2022
- The report also shows that the total number of smartphone shipments to India fell by 10% in 2022 to 144 million, while shipments during the December quarter fell by 27% on-year to 30 million units
The share of entry-level handsets in India’s smartphone market fell to below 50% in 2022. These devices, which are priced below ₹8,000, usually account for the largest part of India’s market. However, analysts and market watchers have been noting a steady decline over the past year or so.
