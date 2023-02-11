The share of entry-level handsets in India’s smartphone market fell to below 50% in 2022. These devices, which are priced below ₹8,000, usually account for the largest part of India’s market. However, analysts and market watchers have been noting a steady decline over the past year or so.

According to market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the share of these devices fell to 46% in 2022 from 54% a year ago.

This comes at a time when the global smartphone market has been shrinking. However, the drop in the entry-level segment could mean phone makers are struggling to penetrate deeper reaches of the country and convert feature phone users into smartphone users. “The gap between the cheapest smartphone and a feature phone is too high. It is not coming down. In fact it is increasing. Whatever little demand is coming from feature phone upgraders is being fed by a huge, unorganized second-hand market," said Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, devices research, IDC.

The report also shows that the total number of smartphone shipments to India fell by 10% in 2022 to 144 million, while shipments during the December quarter fell by 27% on-year to 30 million units.

According to IDC, feature phones accounted for close to a quarter of the 201 million mobile phones shipped in 2022. The firm noted that the shipment of feature phones also declined by 18% to 57 million units in 2022, though. However, experts said that this is likely because those buyers aren’t buying new smartphones, but instead holding on to their feature phones. Singh noted that the latent demand in the entry-level segment is low, which makes it unprofitable for most brands. “Mass segment is not buying because overall prices have gone up by 20-25% in the last couple of years due to complement costs, dollar weakening etc," he added. “The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth," said Upasana Joshi, research manager, client devices at IDC India.