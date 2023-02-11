Budget handsets’ share in India dips below 50% in 2022

According to IDC, feature phones accounted for close to a quarter of the 201 million mobile phones shipped in 2022. The firm noted that the shipment of feature phones also declined by 18% to 57 million units in 2022, though. However, experts said that this is likely because those buyers aren’t buying new smartphones, but instead holding on to their feature phones. Singh noted that the latent demand in the entry-level segment is low, which makes it unprofitable for most brands. “Mass segment is not buying because overall prices have gone up by 20-25% in the last couple of years due to complement costs, dollar weakening etc," he added. “The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth," said Upasana Joshi, research manager, client devices at IDC India.