Budget hotels on the brink as covid-19 dries up business

The group has two other hotels, one each in Bengaluru and Hassan, which are closed because of the lockdown. It is yet to take a decision on these two hotels, Ganesh said. “We don’t think there is any hope of the tourism industry improving in the next one to one-and-a-half years. Even if they allow hotel bookings, they may put a lot of conditions for disinfection for which a room may have to be left vacant for 48 hours. That could mean one-third of my rooms are gone. How can I maintain a hotel?"