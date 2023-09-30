Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks in the country called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’. Launched at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, the 'Sankalp Saptaah', is linked to the effective implementation of the aspirational blocks programme (ABP).

‘Sankalp Saptaah’ will be observed in all of the 500 aspirational blocks. Each day in ‘Sankalp Saptaah’, starting from October 3 till October 9, 2023, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all Aspirational Blocks will work.

The Prime Minister, in his address, said that budget is not a necessity to make a change, however, he added, "If we focus on optimum utilisation of our resources and also on convergence, then we will be able to carry out the work of development for any block without spending any extra money.

Here are Top quotes from PM Modi's speech

1. During his address, the Prime Minister added “If focus remains on the basic thing of good governance, then challenging targets can also be achieved."

2. The Prime Minister also said that the power of society is the biggest power. He said, “We have to come out of this thinking that the government will do everything, the power of society is the biggest power. In my experience, results are achieved quickly in those blocks or districts where there is power to unite the society. This is the reason that today the campaign of cleanliness has made its place and an environment has been created in which littering should not be done."

3. Speaking of previous administrations, the Prime Minister said that New India wants reforms in the governance. He added, “In contrast to previous administrations that followed a uniform housing model, our government has prioritized the use of locally sourced materials and implemented an owner-driven approach in construction...Block Panchayats play a huge role in the Aspirational Block Programme...New India wants reforms in the governance."

4. While addressing at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister also said by 2047, we want India to be a developed nation, however, living in a developed country does not mean that villages should be forgotten. "We want to see the country as a developed nation by 2047. But the developed country does not mean that grandeur should be seen in Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai and our villages should be left behind, we do not follow that model. We want to take charge of the destiny of 140 crore people and bring about a change in their lives."

5. Expressing confidence in the Aspirational Block Program, PM Modi said, "I am confident that just as the Aspirational Districts Program has shown success, similarly the Aspirational Block Program is also going to be 100 per cent successful," says PM Modi said.

(More details awaited)

