Budget may announce R&D policy for pharma sector

“Research and development are very important for the pharma industry because it is a knowledge-driven sector. Right now, we are doing good in the generic medicines, but we need to move ahead. There is significant competition from the branded generic market. R&D policy is a required and high priority area because the cost of doing R&D is very high," said Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA). “In countries like the US, Israel and UK, the government is supporting research, and at the same time, investment should be high. There should be a mechanism for funding research in the pharma sector," he added. Queries sent to the department of pharmaceuticals spokesperson did not elicit any response.

