Budget may unveil 3,500 cr policy for battery recycling

“Battery recycling industries are very capital-intensive and we cannot expect large-scale recycling without incentives. Companies would require initial fiscal support from the Centre. The emphasis would be to set up these industries in established industrial areas keeping in view the logistical support," said one of the two officials. The move follows visits to major battery recyclers around the world by Indian delegations, who have also sought investments by these businesses in Indian recycling units, said the official, adding that the government will now identify the clusters where recycling units can be set up.