Need credible fiscal consolidation path: Bibek Debroy

The government has been doing many different things, and it is not always very obvious to the citizen how all of these things fit together in the broad jigsaw puzzle. I think the first thing the budget speech should be doing is to convey this message because, in a sense, this is the last budget before elections. Convey this message that this is what the government is trying to do. This is how it fits into the big picture. In the big picture story, it is also important to clearly set out a clear medium-term fiscal plan because the finance minister is committed to reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.5% in 2025-26 as a ratio of GDP. This year, it is 6.4%. There have been a lot of commentaries saying it is very high. There must be a credible plan to reduce it, a credible plan to persuade the rest of the world that India is serious about fiscal consolidation because otherwise, debt will not be sustainable. The third thing is managing the books, which means ensuring that capital expenditure continues to happen. A lot of revenue expenditure is fixed in the short run. You cannot do anything about that. Managing capital expenditure entails ensuring there is revenue—tax and non-tax--to make that capital expenditure. On the direct tax side, today, one has two options. Do I opt for a system with exemptions or without exemptions on the corporate side and on personal income tax? The trouble is that not too many people have opted for the exemption-less system. So I am sure the budget will have some things to incentivize this movement because the direct tax reform agenda involves that. When we say a large number of people who submit I-T returns are not paying taxes, a small part of it is evasion, and a large part of it is avoidance because people are using the exemptions to reduce tax. So the challenge is to move towards an exemption-less system. It cannot happen overnight, so incentivize it.