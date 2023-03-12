Budget Session 2.0: Opposition ready with issues, several bills remain pending- Details2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:03 PM IST
- The first phase of the Budget Session was embroiled in the Adani controversy, with the Opposition attacking government over its links with the business conglomerate
After a heated first leg, the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Monday. The government is expected to work towards passing the maximum number of bills, including Finance bills while the Opposition will try to corner the ruling dispensation on the issue of misuse of central agencies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×