After a heated first leg, the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Monday. The government is expected to work towards passing the maximum number of bills, including Finance bills while the Opposition will try to corner the ruling dispensation on the issue of misuse of central agencies.

The first phase of the Budget Session was embroiled in the Adani controversy, with the Opposition attacking government over its links with the business conglomerate and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation on the issue.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that they will play their role in demanding accountability from the government on issues of public interest and sought a discussion in the House on "every burning issue facing the nation".

In a meeting on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sought opinions from the members of the house to minimize disruptions in the Parliament.

Crucial Bills to look forward to:

Currently, 35 bills are pending in Parliament, out of which 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage.

Personal Data Protection Bill has made a lot of buzz in recent times and it will be interesting to see if government tables the bill during the second leg of the budget session of Parliament. Union Cabinet is soon expected to discuss the bill and provide it with the required approval.

DNA Technology (Use and Application) is another bill that is expected to pass. The Standing Committee of Parliament has recently submitted a report on the bill and the government is expected to take some action on the pending bill.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill seeks to make changes in the appointment of the Chairperson or members of the telecom regulatory body.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill which is pending for nearly 11 years is also expected to see some light during this session of Parliament.

Other important bills include The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 & The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Seniors Citizens (Amendment) Bill, and The Competition (Amendment) Bill, etc.