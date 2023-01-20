Budget Session 2023: President's address to be held in existing Parliament2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:54 PM IST
- This will be the first address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Murmu since her elevation to the top post in July last year
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday refuted media reports on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the new Parliament building, and said that the address of the President will be held in the existing building of the Parliament as the new building is still under construction.
