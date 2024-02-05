 Budget Session 2024 LIVE updates: BJP issues whip to its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Budget Session 2024 LIVE updates: BJP issues whip to its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Livemint

Read all the latets updates on Parliament's Budget Session at Mint's LIVE blog

Budget Session LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 Feb presented the Interim Union Budget 2024 at the Lok Sabha of the Parliament House in New Delhi (ANI)Premium
Budget Session LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 Feb presented the Interim Union Budget 2024 at the Lok Sabha of the Parliament House in New Delhi (ANI)

During the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024.

Earlier on February 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top minister to discuss the government's strategy in the Parliament.

On Thursday, the government presented the Union Budget for 2024-25.

Check all the LIVE updates on Parliament's Budget Session here:

05 Feb 2024, 07:44:37 AM IST

Budget Session 2024 LIVE updates: Bhupendra Yadav is to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill today

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

05 Feb 2024, 07:34:13 AM IST

Budget Session 2024 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to lay statements of the estimated receipts, expenditure of J&K

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to lay in the Rajya Sabha today -Statements of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) and Statement under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006.

05 Feb 2024, 07:29:27 AM IST

Budget Session LIVE: BJP issues whip to all its MPs of Lok Sabha to be present in House today

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow as PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024, in the Parliament.

