During the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024.
Earlier on February 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top minister to discuss the government's strategy in the Parliament.
On Thursday, the government presented the Union Budget for 2024-25.
Check all the LIVE updates on Parliament's Budget Session here:
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to lay in the Rajya Sabha today -Statements of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) and Statement under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006.
The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow as PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024, in the Parliament.
