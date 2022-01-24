Budget 2022: Covid protocol will be implemented again in the Budget Session of the Parliament. The proceedings in Rajya Sabha will begin from 9 am and that of Lok Sabha from 4 pm. The new protocol will come into effect from February 2.

President's address to be presented on 31st January and Budget on February 1.

Ahead of the Budget session, a total of 875 staff members have tested positive for Covid in the House so far, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

As many as 2,847 tests were conducted till January 20, out of which, 875 parliamentary staff members had tested positive, the report said.

Of these, a total of 915 tests were done by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, out of which 271 cases found positive against coronavirus infection.

On Sunday afternoon, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also tested positive for Covid in Hyderabad and said that he has isolated himself.

"The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," his office announced on Twitter.

