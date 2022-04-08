Budget session ends, oppn accuses govt of skirting debate on price rise

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge argued, “We cooperated with the government in passing the bills. If the Lok Sabha had 139% productivity and the Rajya Sabha nearly 100%, the credit goes to the Opposition. But we wanted to discuss how, in spite of crude prices going down, the retail prices of petrol diesel, CNG, LPG are going up. But the government insisted that we take it up in the supplementary budget discussions." Joshi said: “I just want to highlight one thing…there was full discussion on the Finance Bill, Supplementary demand for grants, Jammu and Kashmir Budget, everything was allowed."