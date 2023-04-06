Budget session ends with low productivity of 34% in Lok Sabha, 24.4% in Rajya Sabha

Budget session ends with low productivity of 34% in Lok Sabha, 24.4% in Rajya Sabha1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
- The budget session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Thursday
NEW DELHI :Both houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, bringing an end to the Budget Session that registered very low productivity of 34 per cent in the Lower House and 24.4 per cent in the Upper House.
“The Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament which commenced on Tuesday, 31st of January, 2023 has been adjourned sine die today i.e. Thursday, the 6th of April, 2023," the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said.
Speaking about the Budget Session, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that the Budget Session 2023 provided a total of 25 sittings.
“In between Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for recess from 13 February, 2023 to 12 March and reassembled on Monday, 13 March, 2023 to enable departmentally related standing committees to examine and report on the demands for grants relating to various ministries/departments," he said.
The minister while addressing a press conference in the Parliament premises said, the first part of the Budget Session yielded a total of 10 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In the second part of the session, there were 15 sittings of both Houses. During the entire Budget Session, in total, there were 25 sittings.
He added that a total of six bills were passed by both the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. During this session, a total of eight bills (eight in the Lok Sabha) were also introduced.
The Finance Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023; The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023; The Appropriation Bill, 2023 and The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were passed and returned by both the Houses.
The bills introduced in the Lok Sabha include The Finance Bill, 2023, The Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023, The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2023, The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023, The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023, The Appropriation Bill, 2023, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
