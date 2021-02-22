OPEN APP
Budget session of MP Assembly to begin from today
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)
Budget session of MP Assembly to begin from today

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 09:14 AM IST Staff Writer

The session will formally begin with state Governor Anandiben Patel's address.

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence today with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The session will formally begin with state Governor Anandiben Patel's address.

Before that, BJP MLA from Deotalab (Rewa district) Girish Gautam will be elected unopposed as the Assembly Speaker because the opposition Congress has decided not to field its candidate.

Gautam filed his nomination papers on Sunday.

The budget session will continue till March 26.

Meanwhile, protem speaker of MP Assembly Rameshwar Sharma chaired an all-party meeting held on Sunday.

It was decided that social distancing norms and other protocols would be observed during the session in view of the coronavirus situation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and senior Congress legislators, including Dr Govind Singh and N P Prajapati were present in this meeting, an official of the Assembly secretariat said.

