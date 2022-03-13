Budget session of Parliament resumes from Monday, Covid restrictions to stay

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are all set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session, beginning on 14 March at 11 am.
During the second part of the Parliament's Budget session, the Opposition is set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-affected Ukraine.
Top on the Centre's agenda would be getting Parliament's approval to the budgetary proposals and presentation of the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha tomorrow and it is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.
The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.
Both two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions, following the Covid-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.
However, with the coronavirus situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget session from 29 January to 11 February.
The two Houses of Parliament will continue to follow the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilising both the chambers and visitors' galleries.
As per the seating arrangement, Rajya Sabha, having a total strength presently of 237 members with eight vacancies out of a total of 245 MPs. will have 139 ( 3) MPs sitting in the chamber while 98 others will be accommodated in the gallery at a given time.
Similarly, Lok Sabha has a total accommodation of 538 members, out of which 282, including the Prime Minister, can sit in the chamber while the rest 258 can sit in the galleries at a given time.
In addition, the restricted access for the media will also continue as earlier with limited seating capacity in the press gallery. Entry of visitors to witness the proceedings of the two Houses will remain suspended.
According to the official guidelines, only sitting members of the two Houses of Parliament can visit the Central Hall which will be out of bounds for the former MPs and visitors.
Moreover, limited entry for staff of MPs and ministers will also continue to be followed in line with the protocol seen in the previous sessions which were enforced after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Arrangements have also been made for the Covid-19 vaccinations, including the precaution doses in the Parliament annexe building.
The Budget session convenes days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victories in the Assembly polls in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab.
