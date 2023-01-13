The budget session of the parliament will commence from 31 January, 2023, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has informed on 13 January.
The session will have 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. It will continue till 6 April, he said.
The recess will be from 14 February till 12 March.
As per Joshi, “A break will be taken from February 14 to March 12 to take a decision on the demand for grants of various states before the Standing Committee of the Parliament and to prepare a report on the issues related to various ministries."
Prime minister Modi is currently holding a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog in presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In the meeting, PM will seek their opinions and suggestions as well as assess the state of the Indian economy and its challenges, ahead of the Union Budget.
The session will start with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. This will be the first address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Murmu since her elevation to the top post in July last year.
On the first day of the budget session, the Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on 1 February and the first part of the session is expected to continue till 10 February.
Meanwhile, the new Parliament building is likely to be inaugurated in March, when the House convenes for the second part of the Union Budget Session. The second part of the Budget session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building, sources told PTI.
Officials informed that work was going on in full swing on Parliament building and is expected to be completed by February.
During the last session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and seven bills were passed by the lower House of Parliament.
The Rajya Sabha passed nine bills and the total number of bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session was nine.
In the first part of the Budget Session, the two Houses have a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address followed by a discussion on the Union Budget. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Finance Minister will also reply to the debate on the union budget.
During the second part of the Budget Session, the major focus would be the discussion on the demands for grants for various ministries apart from the government's legislative agenda.
(With inputs from agencies)
