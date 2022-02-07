Budget Session: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha today

Budget Session: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha today1 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, later today in the Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, later today in the Lok Sabha, news agency ANI tweeted.
On January 31, the Budget session commenced with President Kovind's address to the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. During the speech, the President listed the government’s achievements amid the Covid-19 crisis, especially the steps to fight the pandemic and to aid farmers and women. He also called for more hard work to build a modern India by the centenary of Independence in 2047.
The Budget Session will be completed in two parts- the first part of the session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.
