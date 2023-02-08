Budget Session: PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Motion of Thanks to President Murmu amid the Hindenburg-Adani row figured prominently in the debate with the opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, later today in the Lok Sabha. On January 31, the Budget session commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
