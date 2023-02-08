Budget Session: PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha today

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi Tuesday led the opposition attack in Lok Sabha over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha as the first Opposition speaker, Gandhi made a barrage of allegations against Modi.

