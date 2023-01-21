Amid reports of President's address in the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament in the existing building.

In a tweet on Friday, Birla said that the New Parliament Building is still under construction.

"During Budget Session, the Hon'ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building," he tweeted.

This will be the first address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Murmu since her elevation to the top post in July last year.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on 31 January and the first leg will go on till 13 February. The parliament session will reconvene on 13 March and will go on till 6 April. On the first day of the budget session, the Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on 1 February and the first part of the session is expected to continue till 10 February.

Meanwhile, citing security reasons, a couple of actual pictures of the new parliament building were removed from the dedicated website for the entire Central Vista redevelopment project on Friday.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

Revamping the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The original deadline to complete the project was November last year.

During the last session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and seven bills were passed by the lower House of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha passed nine bills and the total number of bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session was nine.