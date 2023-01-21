Budget Session: President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting of both houses in existing building, says Om Birla2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 08:44 AM IST
- President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting of both houses in existing parliament building as new building under construction
Amid reports of President's address in the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament in the existing building.
