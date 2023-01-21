The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on 31 January and the first leg will go on till 13 February. The parliament session will reconvene on 13 March and will go on till 6 April. On the first day of the budget session, the Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on 1 February and the first part of the session is expected to continue till 10 February.