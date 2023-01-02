Budget session: Second part likely to be held in new Parliament building1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 12:09 PM IST
The second part of the Budget session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building.
The new Parliament building is likely to be inaugurated in March, when the House convenes for the second part of the Union Budget Session. The second part of the Budget session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building, sources told PTI.