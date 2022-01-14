The Budget session of Parliament will begin on 31 January with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1 as reported by news agency PTI .

The first part of the session would conclude on February 11. The President will also address both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 11 am on January 31.

"The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session - 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, January 31, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, April 8. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 11 to reassemble on Monday, March 14 to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the 'Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports," a letter of Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated.

There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi.

"The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 1 at 11.00 am," the letter said.

After a month-long recess, the part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8, the sources said

