Big push for energy transition likely in Budget 20231 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 12:56 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may unveil a range of initiatives to support India’s energy transition in the Union budget
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may unveil a range of initiatives to support India’s energy transition in the Union budget
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may unveil a range of initiatives to support India’s energy transition in the Union budget, including a ₹21,650 crore scheme to encourage the setting up of grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), ₹3,765 crore in viability grants for such projects, and reduced import duties on parts to build BESS, two people aware of the development said.