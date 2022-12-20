Big push for energy transition likely in Budget 2023

In addition, the viability gap funding by the government can support India’s infrastructure creation plans through public-private partnerships, with the electricity storage business expected to be a vital part of the energy transition. “The growing share of renewables in the energy mix is expected to lead to a healthy demand for energy storage projects to manage the grid stability. Pumped hydro and battery storage are emerging as the major sources for energy storage projects," said Vikram V., vice-president and sector head of corporate ratings, ICRA.