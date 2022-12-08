Budget to propose record train tracks1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 12:40 AM IST
The Union railway budget may propose laying a record 100,000km of new train tracks over the next 25 years to modernize the network and boost train speeds
The Union railway budget may propose laying a record 100,000km of new train tracks over the next 25 years to modernize the network and boost train speeds
The Union railway budget may propose laying a record 100,000km of new train tracks over the next 25 years to modernize the network and boost train speeds, two people aware of the discussions said.