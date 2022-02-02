Budget will not only ensure green growth but also generate green jobs: PM Modi

This comes in the backdrop of PM Modi pledging to cut India’s carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of the nation’s economy by less than 45% by the end of the decade and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November. The commitment also includes meeting 50% of India’s energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030 and increasing non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500 gigawatt (GW) by the end of this decade.