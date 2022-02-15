Budgetary support to initiate deleveraging of NHAI’s balance sheet: Ind-Ra

Besides the base being already quite high, a major reason for the yoy moderation in the growth rate of debt since FY16 has been a steady corresponding rise in the budgetary allocations in the form of cess, toll plough back and asset monetisation proceeds, Ind-Ra said. The repayment obligations have also seen a steady increase, reaching a level of around ₹400 billion in FY22. Nevertheless, the budgetary allocations made every year have always been higher than the yearly repayment commitments (interest and principal), thereby precluding a situation where fresh borrowings are made to finance the repayment commitments due on past borrowings, the agency’s report said.

