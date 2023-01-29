Budget to bring tax clarity for offshore digital businesses3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:52 PM IST
The government is planning to amend the IGST Act through the finance bill to redefine what constitutes OIDAR that is liable to 18% IGST
New Delhi: The government plans to amend the GST law to clarify the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) liability for offshore digital businesses offering services such as online advertising, games, and cloud services to Indian users.
