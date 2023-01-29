Budget  to bring tax clarity for offshore digital businesses

A second amendment expected in the Finance Bill 2023 is a change in the definition of ‘non-taxable online recipient’ in section 16 of the IGST Act. Currently, in cases where the user is an unregistered individual who avails an OIDAR service, for example, a software license, for personal use, then the onus of payment of IGST is not on him but on the offshore service provider. But it is a challenge for the government to figure out whether such software license is used for personal or business purposes. In the latter case, it is the individual user’s liability to pay IGST. As a solution, the government is reworking the definition of a non-taxable online recipient, said the second person. It is likely that the onus of paying IGST will be placed on the seller in cases of unregistered persons, irrespective of whether it is for personal or business use, for administrative ease.

