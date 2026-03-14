‘Bugle of revolution for new Bengal has sounded’: PM Modi addresses massive rally in Kolkata - Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 14, launched ₹18,680 crore connectivity projects in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections in the country unveiled connectivity projects worth ₹18,680 crore in West Bengal on Saturday, and said a new chapter of India's development was being written from the state.

Addressing a massive rally afterwards, PM Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, expressing confidence that political change in the state was now inevitable.

"Massive crowd at Brigade Parade Ground testimony to what Bengal is thinking today. Change in Bengal is now written on the walls and etched in the hearts of Bengal's people as well. Now, the end of the ruthless government from Bengal is inevitable