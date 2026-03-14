‘Bugle of revolution for new Bengal has sounded’: PM Modi addresses massive rally in Kolkata - Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 14, launched ₹18,680 crore connectivity projects in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections in the country unveiled connectivity projects worth ₹18,680 crore in West Bengal on Saturday, and said a new chapter of India's development was being written from the state.

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Addressing a massive rally afterwards, PM Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, expressing confidence that political change in the state was now inevitable.

"Massive crowd at Brigade Parade Ground testimony to what Bengal is thinking today. Change in Bengal is now written on the walls and etched in the hearts of Bengal's people as well. Now, the end of the ruthless government from Bengal is inevitable

PM Modi in Kolkata - Key takeaways Ahead of addressing the crowd, the prime minister led foundation stone for five sections of the 231 km-long four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor, construction of a 5.6-km-long four-lane Dubrajpur Bypass, additional four-lane major bridges over the Kangshabati and Shilabati rivers on NH-14. PM Modi also flagged off the Purulia-Anand Vihar Terminal Express and unveiled six railway stations. He also dedicated two railway projects – the 16-km-long third rail line between Belda and Dantan and the automatic block signalling system between Kalaikunda and Kanimohuli in the South Eastern Railway zone – to the country. Along with this, the prime minister also inaugurated sections of NH-19 and NH-114. Ahead of the rally, Narendra Modi inaugurated the mechanisation of Berth 2 at the Haldia Dock Complex, aimed at enabling faster, more efficient and environment-friendly cargo handling. He also launched the rejuvenation project at Khidderpore Docks (Dock 1–West) in Kolkata. Addressing the rally, the projects that were launched today will “boost trade and industry.” PM Modi also pointed at the size of the crowd that had gathered at his rally and said it highlights what is brewing in Bengal's mind. “The history of Brigade Parade Ground bears witness that whenever Bengal shows the country the way, this Brigade ground becomes the voice of Bengal. The voice that rose from this field against the English regime turned into a revolution in Hindustan. Its result was that the atrocities and plunder of the English came to an end. Today once again, the bugle of the revolution for a new Bengal has sounded from Brigade Ground.” The prime minister also said that “end of the reign of jungle rule in Bengal will come.” PM Modi also addressed the Trinamool Congress' tussle with the Election Commission just a day after the Opposition MPs moved an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He said, “TMC's attack on constitutional institutions such as Election Commission shameful.” (With agency inputs)

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